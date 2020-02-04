Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Annunciation Parish (Holy Spirit Church)
183 Church St.
Newington, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery,
New Britain, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice F. Valentine


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice F. Valentine Obituary
Maurice Francis "Moe" Valentine, 86, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, surrounded by family. Maurice, born to Michael and Agnes (Claughsey) Valentine in New Britain on March 20, 1933, was a people person, and loved sharing jokes and telling stories ("Stop me if you've heard this one before..."). Moe couldn't throw a rock in any direction without hitting somebody he knew (and if he found someone he didn't know, he would introduce himself and ask for another rock). He was proud of his career in law enforcement and found success using his clever and witty mind, eventually becoming Sergeant. A proud mentor to the Berlin Police Explorers, he introduced young adults to community and police work, inspiring future police officers. He retired from the Berlin Police Department in 1998 and almost immediately returned to work in Public Safety at New Britain General Hospital for ~15 years. A lifelong learner, Moe studied history, his family roots, and most recently could be heard asking Google "Where did the word 'knickers' come from?" He was a member of the NBHS football team and a passionate participant in neighborhood baseball games. Moe met his "sweetheart" on third base, followed the Yankees, the Red Sox (and their sign stealing), and he kept on swinging until the very end. Moe deeply loved his family and always had their best interests at heart. He was predeceased by his brothers John, Walter, and Kenneth, and his brother-in-law Rev. William F. Lynch. He is survived by his loving wife Marguerite ("Peg"); his daughter Sharon Jud and her husband Robert; his son Kevin Valentine and his wife Lynette; his grandchildren Kelly Azeredo and her husband Brett, Michael Valentine and his wife Julie, and their mother Julie Valentine; his grandchildren Christopher Jud and his wife Deena, Brian Jud and his wife Cara, and Laura Mahoney and her husband Patrick; his grandchildren Kaitlyn and Kyle Valentine; his great-grandchildren Natalie and Matthew Jud, and Madeline Valentine; and several nieces and nephews. Moe's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of UConn Health Center for their compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105-3678. Funeral services will be held Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) 9:00 AM from the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Annunciation Parish (Holy Spirit Church) 183 Church St. Newington. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery New Britain. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -