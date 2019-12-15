Home

Maurice Gerard Francoeur, 82, beloved husband of 58 years to Yolande Francoeur, of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born in Rumford, ME, to Maurice and Louise Francoeur. Maurice served 4 years in the Air Force. He retired from United States Postal Service after 37 years of service. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lynn and her husband, John Swider; and son, Alan Francoeur and his wife, Irene. His brothers, John Francoeur and Robert Francoeur (predeceased); and sister, Elaine Thuotte and her husband, Peter. He leaves his grandchildren, Christopher Swider and Jennifer; Nicholas Swider and Rebecca; and Joshua Swider and Afnan. He also is survived by his precious great grandchildren, Rosabella and Oliver Swider. Also leaving Rita (predeceased), Jean-Paul and Therese; Denise and Roger; Roger and Pierrette; Suzanne (predeceased) and Raoul; Marthe and Gilles; Nicole and Mario; Richard and Nicole; and Gervaise (predeceased). Leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews. Maurice's favorite past time was walking daily. He loved the Red Sox and Patriots. Many trips to different countries; snow birds to Florida for over 13 years to Pompano Beach, FL. Loved to listen to politics. Memorial Services will be held in the spring of 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the . His family really appreciates the staff at Kimberly Hall North for their care. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.cremationct.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
