Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St Dominic Church
1050 Flanders Rd.
Southington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Robitaille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice J. Robitaille Jr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice J. Robitaille Jr. Obituary
Maurice J. Robitaille Jr., 80, of Southington, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at HCC at Bradley Memorial. He was the husband of Dolores (Javaloyes) Robitaille, and were married for the past 51 years. Always bright and cheery, he loved talking to people and hearing their stories. Because of that he was widely loved. He was born July 9, 1938 in Waterbury, the son of the late Maurice J. and Laura (Lemieux) Robitaille Sr. He had retired from the Southington Postal Service. Mr. Robitaille was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He was a communicant of St. Dominic Church and a former Choir member. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Maurice Robitaille III and his wife Denise of SC, Timothy Robitaille and his wife Sharon of GA, Lynn Robitaille and her husband Kory Ball of WA, his grandchildren Kaitlyn and Tyler Robitaille. He also leaves his sisters Laurette Cameron of IN and Rachel Doyle of MA and several nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at St Dominic Church 1050 Flanders Rd. in Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now