Maurice J. Robitaille Jr., 80, of Southington, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at HCC at Bradley Memorial. He was the husband of Dolores (Javaloyes) Robitaille, and were married for the past 51 years. Always bright and cheery, he loved talking to people and hearing their stories. Because of that he was widely loved. He was born July 9, 1938 in Waterbury, the son of the late Maurice J. and Laura (Lemieux) Robitaille Sr. He had retired from the Southington Postal Service. Mr. Robitaille was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He was a communicant of St. Dominic Church and a former Choir member. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Maurice Robitaille III and his wife Denise of SC, Timothy Robitaille and his wife Sharon of GA, Lynn Robitaille and her husband Kory Ball of WA, his grandchildren Kaitlyn and Tyler Robitaille. He also leaves his sisters Laurette Cameron of IN and Rachel Doyle of MA and several nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at St Dominic Church 1050 Flanders Rd. in Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019