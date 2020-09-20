1/1
Maurice P. "Bud" Calabrese
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurice P. "Bud" Calabrese died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born May 26, 1933 in Canton, CT to Peter J Calabrese and Alice (Cables). Half of his life was spent in CT and half in the Mohawk Valley Region of NY State, starting with his desire to own and operate a dairy farm at age 42. He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. During his lifetime, he was a truck driver, farmer, business owner and always a hard worker. He never felt the need to travel. Much time was spent creating an amazing lawn and garden. He enjoyed flowers, bird watching and keeping the squirrels from the bird food. For years, Sunday afternoon was a time to watch NASCAR races or football. Playing cards for hours with friends and family took up many a Saturday. Bud would study the horse racing section of the paper trying to pick a winner and after placing a bet would cheer on his pick. In the warm weather, you could find him sitting in his chair on the front porch ready to greet visitors. The area Amish population provided the opportunity for him to get out and around by taking them places "for hire". Neighborhood friendships were formed. In meeting Bud, you would think he was quiet, a silent observer. When he opened his mouth to speak however, it would be something worth listening to. An expletive, request or a wise crack comment. A sense of humor was his trademark. He was kind, honest, fair and extremely independent. He accepted his health issues and was continually inventing ways to adapt. As many people of his generation, he was very frugal and amazed us with ways to repurpose things. Bud left his mark on countless adults, children and animals. Every child that came, knew he had a supply of pops they could look forward to. Every dog who came in knew to go to his chair for a treat. Every adult knew the door was always open and there would be hot coffee, enough food to share and a place to sleep if needed. It is impossible to capture 87 years on paper but none who knew him will ever forget how he influenced their lives. Stories will be relived and shared far into the future. Seven children, sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren have blessed his life along with husbands/wives/significant others, step grandchildren and many "adopted" family members. Many friendships continued through the years with childhood buddies. Bud is predeceased by both his parents, a sister Betty Sullivan and brother John Calabrese. He leaves behind his wife and partner of 67 years, Betty J. (Erkson); his children, Debbie Fiori (children Tyler, Dana and April) , Steven Calabrese (wife Kathy and children, Jennifer, Steven Jr, Brian and Connie), Linda Cull (husband Rick and children Lindsay and Louise), David "Orbie" Calabrese (wife Rose and children Morgan and Nicole), Diane Calabrese (children Katie and Nathan Mankowski), Roger Calabrese ( wife Tracey and children Scott, Glenn and Jillian) and Wendy Calabrese-Sampone. Calling hours will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM closing with a celebration of life at 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at Dyer Cemetery in Canton. Memorial donations may be made to The Fisher House, 113 Holland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208. Please visit Bud's Book of Memories to RSVP to attend the service or for online tributes at http://www.vincentfuneralhome.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Vincent Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved