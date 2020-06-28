(Pacheco) 49, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Pacheco is survived by his wife Paula J Abreu; mother Milagros Garcia; children April Garcia, Paula A. Garcia, stepson Jornan Guzman; granddaughter; Nieces and Nephews Suany, Elias, Noe, and Nazira Gomez; lots of families and friends. Pacheco worked as a Welder for 20 years at L&P Gates Co. He was a loving father, a hard working man and a true friend. He will be missed dearly and will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.