Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Deep River Congregational Church
1 Church Street
Deep River, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Graves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine M. Graves


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine M. Graves Obituary
Maxine M. (Zellner) Graves formally of Deep River, CT died peacefully on January 4, 2020, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart Florida. Born on June 25, 1936 to Margaret and Max Zellner in Rockaway NY, she graduated from Valley Regional High School in Deep River class of 1954. Maxine is predeceased by her parents Max and Margaret Zellner, her husband Larry T. Graves Sr., second-husband William Young, and special friend Dean McIntire, both of Stuart Florida. Maxine is survived by her son Larry T. Graves Jr. and his wife Sharon of Higganum, CT, her daughter Donna J Downey and her husband Doug of Higganum, Grandson Timothy Graves of East Hampton and 2 great grandchildren Olivia and Finnley Graves. Throughout the years she was involved in many town organizations including: Deep River Town Committee, Conservation Commission, Inland/Wetland Commission, Deep River Elementary Board of Education, Deep River Library Board, Girl Scout Leader, and President of both Junior Women's Club and the Deep River Women's club. A funeral service will be held at the Deep River Congregational Church, 1 Church Street, Deep River, on Saturday, January 11, at 10 AM followed by internment in the Fountain Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deep River Congregational Church, Deep River Ambulance Association, or to Treasure Coast Hospice 1000 Ruhnke Rd, Stuart, Florida, 34996. To share a memory or express a condolence please visit: www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -