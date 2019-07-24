Home

Covey, Allen & Shea Funeral & Cremation Service
44 East Main St.
Wilmington, VT 05201
802-464-3782
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima
Wilmington, VT
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
home of Dan & Robyn
May A. Jones


1930 - 2019
May A. Jones Obituary
Jones, May Alice May A. "Betty" Jones, 89, of South Windsor passed away peacefully surrounded by love on 7/13/19. She was born on 2/15/30 in Bennington VT to the late Raymond & Alice Shays, married to the late Francis Jones. She resided in East Hartford & Wilmington VT. Betty worked for the Travelers for 20 yrs, retiring to her home on Lake Raponda where she made many precious memories. Betty loved puzzles, gardening, bingo, crocheting, and knitting hats for children. She was a woman of strong faith, embracing the love of her deep Catholic roots. She is survived by her children - Daniel & wife Robyn, & grandchildren Amanda, Olivia, & Emma whose love, help, & support was so very appreciated; Mark (Jennifer, Belinda, Jeremiah) Gary, Darlene (Chris, Shana) & several great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Jeannette Jones & predeceased by siblings Raymond, Harold, & June. Funeral services will be held on Saturday 7/27/19 at 12 PM at Our Lady of Fatima Wilmington VT. Burial following @ Park Lawn Cemetery Bennington. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation or the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation. A celebration of life will be held on 7/28 @ at the home of Dan & Robyn @ 4 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home Wilmington
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019
