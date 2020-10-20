May (Hatten) Sack, 96, widow of Harry Sack, her beloved husband of 66 years, passed away on October 18, 2020. Born on July 14, 1924 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Ambram and Louise Hatten. May retired in 1988 from the State of Connecticut Health Laboratory where she worked as a Lab Technician. She took joy in walks and being with her family, feeding them her wonderful baked goods, especially her amazing rugelach. Throughout their lives, May and Harry had a devoted circle of family and friends, playing cards at Old Colony Beach in the early years and later, Florida in the winter or Connecticut during the warmer months. May played Mahjong and card games at the West Hartford Senior Center well into her 90s. May is survived by three children, Louise (Sack) Cote of California, Jeffrey Sack and his wife Donna, of Naperville, Illinois, and Norman Sack and his partner Laurie Kritzer of West Hartford; four beloved grandchildren, Lisa Cote of Florida, Adam Cote and his wife Stephanie of California, Rebecca Sack and Melissa (Sack) Rehn and her husband Eric of Illinois; and three great-grandchildren, Kayden Rehn of Illinois and Elise and Emmett Cote of California. She also leaves behind her sisters Jeana Press and Sandra Satell of Florida and sister-in-law Marie Hatten of Connecticut and Florida, along with many favorite nieces, nephews, and other family members. May was predeceased by her brother Charles Hatten, son-in-law Donald Cote and many other cherished family members. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no in-person services or shiva. Family and friends are invited to attend a Zoom service at 11 a. m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with Rabbi Philip Lazowski officiating. For additional information, contact the Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Elizabeth Park Conservancy, 1561 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, CT. 06117, to the 4-CT COVID-19 Relief Fund at www.4-ct.org/#donate
or to donate by check, attention Susanne Seney, HFPG, 10 Columbus Boulevard, 8th Floor, Hartford CT. 06106 (Denote 4-CT COVID-19 Relief Fund in the memo) or the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or www.alz.org