Mazalene "Maz" A. Gant was born on December 27, 1937 in Jacksonboro, SC. She was employed part-time at G.Fox & Co. & Travelers Insurance Co.; she retired from the State of Connecticut Department of Health. She was a long time resident of Bloomfield, CT and a member of Metropolitan AME Zion Church. On January 8, 2020 at Roper Hospital in Charleston, SC, Mazalene entered into eternal rest. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted niece/daughter Birdie Cody (Eddie).
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 13, 2020
