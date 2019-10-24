Hartford Courant Obituaries
1987 - 2019
Megan Ann Brancifort Obituary
Megan Ann Brancifort, 31, of Windsor, lost her battle with addiction and mental illness and passed away at home on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Hartford on March 23, 1987, she grew up in Windsor and most recently had lived in East Hartford. She attended Windsor Public Schools and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 2005. Megan loved working concrete construction with her father in South Carolina. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Post #4740 in Windsor. Megan had the biggest heart in the world. She loved deeply and will be greatly missed by all. She leaves her mother, Kimberly Coccomo; her father, Alfred L. Brancifort, III and his wife Lisa Brancifort; her brother, Anthony L. Brancifort; her sister, Nicole Brancifort; a nephew, Adonis L. Brancifort; her maternal grandmother, Harriet Barry Coccomo; and her paternal grandparents, Patricia and Peter Bourdon and Alfred L. Brancifort, Jr. Her family will receive friends, TODAY, Thursday, October 24, 4-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 25, 11 a.m., at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to InterCommunity, 111 Founders Plaza, 18th Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 or by visiting, www.InterCommunityCT.org. Intercommunity is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance for those dealing with substance abuse and mental illness issues. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 24, 2019
