Melanie J. Jennings, 62, beloved mother of Sabrina Jennings, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Melanie was born in Hartford, Connecticut on September 25, 1958, the second child of the late Gordon and Diana (Colaluca) Jennings. Melanie enjoyed a 30-plus year career at Pratt & Whitney. She was proud of the contributions she was able to make in the area of Flight Safety and especially grateful to Dave McDermott for sharing his passion for excellence in this area. Early in her career at Pratt & Whitney, she became roommates and best friends with Marie Osborn. Over the years, the two of them enjoyed many adventures together as they traveled from Connecticut to Hawaii and Washington State, back to Hawaii, and then re-settled in Connecticut in 1994. Shortly after, she was blessed with the birth of her daughter, Sabrina, which enriched her life beyond measure. Melanie maintained a wide circle of extended family and friends. She treasured the time she was able to spend with them whether it was on Disney cruises, weekend breakfasts, vacations in Provincetown, time at Sun Valley Campground, shopping trips to Cape Cod, or anywhere where she could enjoy conversation, a good laugh and a "Blue Juice". Melanie is survived by: her beloved daughter, Sabrina Maria Jennings; her best friend Marie Osborn; her brother Richard, his wife Deb, and their children, Joseph and Rachel Jennings and Stacey Nicola and her fiancé Megan Wells; her brother Joseph, his wife, Judy, and their children, Emily and Hunter Jennings; her sister Tracy, her husband Keith Carson, and their children, Kyle and Erica Carson and Krystal and Ronnie Belanger; and her sister Kelley Landry and her daughter Allison and Paul Lang. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Melanie is also survived by "MNBFF", Beth Courtney, and her husband Patrick and their family and her uncle Albert Boulais and his family and special friends Donna and Steve Shultis and their daughter Megan. There are no calling hours, but the family plans to hold a Celebration of Life once conditions permit. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Lustgarten Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Research (Lustgarten.org
) or CAST Children's Theatre, 113 Summit Street, Manchester, CT 06040 (Casttheatre.org
). The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Jeffrey Katz and his staff, as well as the ECHN Visiting Nurse & Health Services of Connecticut, Inc. Hospice & Palliative Care staff for making a difficult process very easy, being sure she had all the care she needed and respecting and supporting all of her decisions. John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com