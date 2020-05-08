Melanie Madore
Melanie Madore, age 44, of Ellington, passed away after a sudden illness on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. Melanie loved cooking, attending food and drink festivals, traveling, shooting pool, hanging out with family and friends for some great conversation, and watching New England Sports. She had a charismatic personality and a heart of gold. Hers was a life short lived and well loved…a life that will be deeply missed. Mourning her loss is her mother, Bernadette Paradis of Enfield, two sisters, Natasha Cassidy of Feeding Hills, MA, along with her husband John and their daughter, Adeline, and Allison Madore of Haverhill, MA with her daughters, Alina and Kora, a brother, Jesse Maheux of Haverhill, MA, her step-mother, Diane Madore of Haverhill, MA and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Jean-Yves Madore in 2018. Funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Melanie's name can be made to the American Liver Foundation, CT Division, 1062 Barnes Road, Suite 207, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the whole family. Melanie was a beautiful girl inside and out, heaven has gained such a sweet angel. RIP
Muriel
Family
