Melanie (Bogdziewicz) Urbach, 92, of Rockville, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Golowce, Poland on November 26, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Stefania and Wincenty Bogdziewicz. As a child she experienced the Nazi occupation and the hardships of WWII, being separated from her parents and siblings never to see them again, except for a younger brother, before she travelled to America with herhusband and two young children in 1958. She is survived by her son, Henry Urbach of Rockville, and her daughter and son-in-law, Eva and Bill Gurley of Vero Beach, FL and West Hartford, CT. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 1996. Melanie was known for her strong work ethic whether it was raising her beloved children, working in her flower garden, or commitment to being the best at the multiple jobs she held. She remained strong willed anddedicated to her family until the end. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is entrusted with arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com