1/1
Melissa A. Hunsinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa A. Hunsinger, 41, of Newington, passed away tragically alongside her longtime fiancé, Kyle C. Gibbons on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Melissa will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children: Kyah, Tyler and Cayleb; her mother, Debra Malloy-Archambault; her father, Ronald Hunsinger, Sr. and wife Carol; her sisters: Kara Archambault and Abby-Rose Hunsinger; her brother, Ronald Hunsinger, Jr.; her maternal grandmother, Sylvia Malloy; her best friend, Tongia Gibbons and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved