Melissa A. Hunsinger, 41, of Newington, passed away tragically alongside her longtime fiancé, Kyle C. Gibbons on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Melissa will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children: Kyah, Tyler and Cayleb; her mother, Debra Malloy-Archambault; her father, Ronald Hunsinger, Sr. and wife Carol; her sisters: Kara Archambault and Abby-Rose Hunsinger; her brother, Ronald Hunsinger, Jr.; her maternal grandmother, Sylvia Malloy; her best friend, Tongia Gibbons and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
.