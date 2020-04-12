|
Melissa Anne (Hickey) Corning, 59, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Joseph J. Corning, M.D.; her devoted children Joseph J. Corning II (Lisa), Abigail A. Corning, Daniel F. Corning, M.D. (Katie), and Gregory W. Corning. Precious daughter of the late May F. (Collins) and William J. Hickey, Jr. M.D. and sister to her six surviving siblings. A wonderful woman with the kindest heart, a natural wife and mother from the start. She served people in so many ways and radiated happiness all of her days. She was a deacon of dedication, grace and love and will always protect us from above. Donations may be sent in lieu of flowers to St. Patrick St. Anthony Church, 285 Church Street, Hartford, CT 06103. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Melissa at a later date. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020