Melissa Cameron, 61, of Bloomfield, beloved wife for 35 years of Norman G. Cameron, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on December 5, 1958, daughter of Cynthia Solomon of Bloomfield and the late Oscar Hundley, Jr., she was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of South Catholic High School. After high school, Melissa worked for Connecticare for five years and Hartford Hospital for 25 years in the accounting department before taking a position at Costco as a sales advisor. Passionate about education she also attended Manchester Community College and Capitol Community College where she took classes in business. Melissa loved the theater and was involved in ActUp Theater in Hartford for the last several years. She loved to read and dance and could often be found studying her Bible, reading devotionals, and motivational books. She was a member Crossroads Community Cathedral in East Hartford where she worshipped every Sunday. Melissa was a sought-after cook by her family and friends and was especially well-known for her famous, mac n' cheese, jerk chicken, fish, cheesecake, and other delights that she loved sharing with family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and the Caribbean and spending time with her family. She loved the Christmas season and each year spent a lot of time decorating her home where she lovingly hosted and entertained her family and friends. Besides her husband and her parents, she leaves to mourn her passing, a daughter, Desiree Cameron-Ayeni and her husband Temitope of Detroit, MI; her two grandchildren, Anzaze and Inumi Ayeni both of Detroit, MI; two brothers, Anthony Hundley and his wife Roxanne and Darrell Hundley all of Hartford; three sisters, Christine Solomon of Miami, FL, Mercedes Edwards and her husband Garnett of South Windsor, and Milagros Sinclair of Windsor; and a host of other siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Her family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2-3 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will be private. In memory of Melissa's passion for education and her family, memorial donations may be made to the Melissa Cameron Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Windsor Federal Savings, 250 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.