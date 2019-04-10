Home

Melissa Garrett Obituary
Melissa Jean Garrett "Lisa", 58, of Colchester, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She leves her son, Marcus Spinner of New Haven, her father, Albert and his wife, Willess of Marlborough; her former companion, Billy Spinner of Baton Rouge, LA; siblings, Albert and wife Merry Garrett, Jr. of Tolland, Yvette and husband, Brien Gregoire of Hebron, Cheryl and husband Richard Cummings of Soldotna, AK; aunt Jean and uncle Norman Buzzy Garrett of E. Hartford; a close friend, Richard Carpenter of MA; and numerous extended family and friends. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Garrett. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 14th from 12:30 – 2 pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. A memorial service and celebration of life will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019
