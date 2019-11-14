Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Boniface Martyr Church
Sea Cliff, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa K. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa K. Martin Obituary
of Sea Cliff, NY formerly of West Hartford, CT on Nov. 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Andres. Loving mother of Mireya and Masten Martin. Loving daughter of the late Karlyn Happ. She is also survived by her father Nicholas Santanella and her sister Nicole Lehnow. Visiting Fri. 6-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass 9:30 am Sat. at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment Private. Contributions may be made to the https://www.cancer.org/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitting Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -