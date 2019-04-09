Melissa Leigh Trotter, 33, of New Britain, CT, passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Melissa is survived by her parents Robert S. Trotter of Jackson, Michigan, and Robin Golden Trotter, of Apollo Beach, Florida, her beloved brother, Jeffrey S. Trotter of New Paltz, New York, her significant other Victor Nunez of New Britain CT, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.Melissa was born in Hartford on May 26, 1985 and lived in South Windsor, CT, before moving to Greenwich, CT. She attended Greenwich High School and is a 2003 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy of Stamford. She completed her AS degree at Naugatuck Community College, where she also received certification as a Drug & Alcohol Rehab Counselor. She was a semester away from achieving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology at Central CT State University.Melissa was an amazing food server and bartender, most recently at J. Timothy's restaurant in Plainville. Her customers will never forget her beautiful smile and outgoing personality.Melissa was bright, fun loving, artistic, organized and loved poetry and cooking. She has always loved the beach and her family's lake cottage in Lebanon, CT. She had boundless energy, a big heart, and was always willing to help a friend in need. Her zest for life extended to the pets she cared for, especially her beloved bunny, Dumbledore.Melissa had struggles in life and overcame many, using her strength, experience and wisdom to help others. She will be remembered for her beautiful welcoming smile, sparkling eyes, strength, and quick wit. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and all who knew her.You are free to fly now, Lissy… May you soar among the stars with the Angels, spreading your love and light forevermore, and rest peacefully in the hands of God.To honor Melissa, your donations may be sent to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission Addiction Services, 1088 Fairfield Avenue Bridgeport CT 06605. In addition to donations, please contact your local legislators urging them to support funding for mental health and addiction services. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Service of Comfort provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Trotter family or to share a memory of Melissa, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary