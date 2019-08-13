Home

MELVIN ANDERSON Jr. Obituary
Melvin Anderson Jr., 61, of Tallahassee, FL., formerly of Hartford, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a courageous fight against cancer. Melvin Jr. was born and raised in Hartford to Melvin Sr. and Yvonne Anderson. Besides his mother, Yvonne Anderson-Grady of Bloomfield, Melvin Jr. leaves to cherish his memory his fiancé Emma Leland of Tallahassee, daughters Misella "Mimi" Hickman of Charlotte, NC., Natasha Monique Overton of Hartford and his son Devon Melvin Anderson of Hartford. Melvin Jr. also has one grandson, Jamie T. Hickman II of Charlotte, NC. Also left to cherish Melvin Jr. are his brothers, Rory Anderson, Troy Anderson, Courtney Anderson and Paul Brightley and sister Marcy Davis-Wilson. He also leaves behind, a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, other family and friends and his first wife who always remained a very good friend, Cora Denson-Outlaw. Melvin Jr. was predeceased by his father Melvin Anderson Sr. and his brothers Terrence Anderson and Marcus Anderson Sr. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for his family and friends to attend on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 3 pm at Ebenezer Temple UHCA, 2194 Main St., Hartford, CT 06120.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 13, 2019
