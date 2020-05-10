Melvin "Bub" H. Babcock, 92, of Glastonbury, widow of Marcia (Holder) Babcock passed away on Thursday, (April 23, 2020) at home. Bub was born January 3, 1928 in Glastonbury, CT, son of the late Melvin H. and Catherine "Queenie" (Dietrich) Babcock. He attended Glastonbury Public Schools and was a graduate of Glastonbury High School, Class of 1945. Bub was a Veteran of the United States Coast Guard, serving on the ship Algonquin, as a Seaman 1st Class. He then became employed by Southern New England Telephone Company, retiring December 31, 1987, after 40 years. His work ethics went beyond the call of duty, never missing a day, always available 24 Hours a day. He was a devoted husband and father who cherished time spent with family. Our Dad was a true gentleman who was kind and caring, always putting others ahead of himself. He was our handyman who we could always count on. Dad loved his automobiles, always washing and polishing them, as well as taking care of our cars. He had a love for nature, especially birds, enjoyed yard work, gardening, reading, vacations in New Hampshire, and traveling to Bradenton, Florida in the winter months after retirement. Dad was an avid fan of Basketball, especially the UCONN Women's team. Had a love for Baseball and a true New York Yankees fan. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen and John Baribault, Elizabeth Babcock of Glastonbury, Wendy and Raymond Glynn of Charlton, MA; five grandchildren, Katryna Albert, John Baribault lll, Abigail Bibens, Zachary Glynn and Casey Glynn. Four great grandchildren, Ryan, Mason, Brooks Albert and Juliana Baribault. In addition to his wife Marcia he was predeceased by his sisters Katherine Elliott and Edna Babcock. Bub's family would like to thank Norma, his caregiver for the past 6 years and express how grateful we are for her friendship, kind, compassionate and caring nature. Our father adored her! We would also like to thank the staff at Glastonbury Health Care Center for their kind and caring support under these unusual circumstances, and to Dr. Vella. Memorial Service and Burial will be private. Glastonbury Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army or the Glastonbury Volunteer Ambulance Association. Our Dad was always thankful & appreciative for having a "Good Life". Unfortunately the Pandemic worked against him.He deserved better, and for that we are sorry. Though we are saddened by your passing and the world in which we are now living, don't worry Dad, Everything is under Control! Love and miss you Dad! Glastonbury Funeral Home 450 New London Trnpke Glastonbury CT 06033 is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook go to www.GlastonburyFuneral.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.