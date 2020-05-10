Melvin H. "Bub" Babcock
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin "Bub" H. Babcock, 92, of Glastonbury, widow of Marcia (Holder) Babcock passed away on Thursday, (April 23, 2020) at home. Bub was born January 3, 1928 in Glastonbury, CT, son of the late Melvin H. and Catherine "Queenie" (Dietrich) Babcock. He attended Glastonbury Public Schools and was a graduate of Glastonbury High School, Class of 1945. Bub was a Veteran of the United States Coast Guard, serving on the ship Algonquin, as a Seaman 1st Class. He then became employed by Southern New England Telephone Company, retiring December 31, 1987, after 40 years. His work ethics went beyond the call of duty, never missing a day, always available 24 Hours a day. He was a devoted husband and father who cherished time spent with family. Our Dad was a true gentleman who was kind and caring, always putting others ahead of himself. He was our handyman who we could always count on. Dad loved his automobiles, always washing and polishing them, as well as taking care of our cars. He had a love for nature, especially birds, enjoyed yard work, gardening, reading, vacations in New Hampshire, and traveling to Bradenton, Florida in the winter months after retirement. Dad was an avid fan of Basketball, especially the UCONN Women's team. Had a love for Baseball and a true New York Yankees fan. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen and John Baribault, Elizabeth Babcock of Glastonbury, Wendy and Raymond Glynn of Charlton, MA; five grandchildren, Katryna Albert, John Baribault lll, Abigail Bibens, Zachary Glynn and Casey Glynn. Four great grandchildren, Ryan, Mason, Brooks Albert and Juliana Baribault. In addition to his wife Marcia he was predeceased by his sisters Katherine Elliott and Edna Babcock. Bub's family would like to thank Norma, his caregiver for the past 6 years and express how grateful we are for her friendship, kind, compassionate and caring nature. Our father adored her! We would also like to thank the staff at Glastonbury Health Care Center for their kind and caring support under these unusual circumstances, and to Dr. Vella. Memorial Service and Burial will be private. Glastonbury Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army or the Glastonbury Volunteer Ambulance Association. Our Dad was always thankful & appreciative for having a "Good Life". Unfortunately the Pandemic worked against him.He deserved better, and for that we are sorry. Though we are saddened by your passing and the world in which we are now living, don't worry Dad, Everything is under Control! Love and miss you Dad! Glastonbury Funeral Home 450 New London Trnpke Glastonbury CT 06033 is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook go to www.GlastonburyFuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glastonbury Funeral Home
450 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT 06033
8606333539
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Babs and Abby, so very sorry for your loss.
Cheryl Burgan
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved