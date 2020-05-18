Melvin H. (Mel) Gerrol passed away on Friday May 15, 2020. Born and raised in Worcester Massachusetts on February 12, 1934, he was the son of Gertrude and Israel Gerrol, and a long-time resident of West Hartford Connecticut. Mel was the beloved husband of Shirley (Israel) Gerrol for 63 years. Mel graduated from Clark University and earned his degree in Accounting. One of his earliest professional accomplishments was when he earned the highest grade in Connecticut on the CPA exam. He was a managing partner with the CPA firm Kostin, Ruffkess, and Company, until his retirement and was a well-respected professional in the Greater Hartford business community. Mel was an active member of the Probus Club, the Jewish Federation, and the Chabad House of Greater Hartford. He was also active in various committees at the Emanuel Synagogue, West Hartford and enjoyed his comraraderie with his fellow "Minyonaires." His commitment to Jewish learning was a life-long passion and he was a regular attendee at various Jewish study groups. Mel had diverse interests which included birdwatching, singing show-tunes, and playing tennis, racket ball and golf. He was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox; one of his prized memories was attending the Red Sox Fantasy camp and playing ball with his idol, Ted Williams. Mel and Shirley enjoyed their annual trips to St. Martin but most of all treasured their time with their family and friends at their beach house in Westerly, Rhode Island. Among his family and numerous friends, Mel was highly regarded for his valued guidance, generosity, and support. In addition to his wife Shirley, Mel leaves his children Gregory and Phyllis Gerrol of Simsbury , Dr. Ronald and Dr. Felicia Gerrol of Albany, NY, and Susan and Michael Cleaver of West Hartford. He also leaves his brothers Robert (Shirley) Gerrol of Newington, and David (Lisa) of West Hartford. He was the cherished and loved "Papa" of Courtney, Shelby, Justin, Rachel, Corey, Emma, Samara, and Rune. Mel and Shirley were frequently found in the bleachers and auditoriums of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and sporting events. Mel also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the extraordinary and compassionate care provided by the staff of Hughes Health and Rehabilitation. A private funeral ceremony will be held on Monday morning and a community memorial service will be held via Zoom through the Emanuel Synagogues website platform on Monday afternoon, 05/18/2020 at 5:30 PM. Family and friends are welcomed to join. Contributions in Mel's memory may be made to the Emanuel Synagogue or charity of your choice.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 18, 2020.