Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Zeisser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin H. Zeisser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin H. Zeisser, 89, of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Nancy (Woycik) Zeisser, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Melvin was born in Schenectady, NY, son of the late Henry and Bertha (Rueger) Zeisser, and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. Melvin received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson College of Technology. After he graduated, he proudly served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. Melvin was employed as an Engineer for Pratt & Whitney, retiring after 37 years of service. He and Nancy lived in several communities in Connecticut, including East Hampton, Glastonbury, Marlborough, Hebron, and most recently, Windsor. They also lived in Florida for many years, where they owned and operated a travel agency. Melvin enjoyed traveling with Nancy, puttering around the house, and taking care of his yard. Melvin is survived by son, Steven Zeisser of Windsor; his granddaughter, Katie Kelly; and his brother, Robert Zeisser and his wife Janet of Madera, CA. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, September 9, 5 p.m., with visitation prior to at 4 p.m., at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private at Palisado Cemetery. For online condolences or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now