Melvin Agdish, 82, of Newington, beloved husband of the late Sandy Agdish, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT, son of the late David and Mollie Agdish, he was a resident of Newington for the past 55 years. He was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren David, Anderson and Molly who were the light of his life and brought him great joy. Mel was a Harley Davidson enthusiast who bought his first Harley when he turned 70 and continued to find enjoyment in his rides down to the beach with his friends up until only a few weeks ago. He taught us all the life lesson that you are never too old to make the most of your life by doing what you enjoy the most. Mel was had many close friends including those that started in childhood with fond memories of double dating their spouses and who continued to be a part of each other lives. He is survived by two sons and their partners, Marc Agdish and Nicole Montipagni of Newington, CT and Matthew and Ericka Agdish of West Bradford, PA; a sister and brother-in-law Fran and Mal Abrams of Long Island whom he loved very much; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Grover and Andy Fugate of North Kingston, RI; three grandchildren, David, Anderson and Molly and several nephews and nieces. Private funeral services will be held graveside Monday, August 3, 11:00 AM at Temple Sinai in Newington, CT.



