1/1
Melvin L. Agdish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Agdish, 82, of Newington, beloved husband of the late Sandy Agdish, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT, son of the late David and Mollie Agdish, he was a resident of Newington for the past 55 years. He was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren David, Anderson and Molly who were the light of his life and brought him great joy. Mel was a Harley Davidson enthusiast who bought his first Harley when he turned 70 and continued to find enjoyment in his rides down to the beach with his friends up until only a few weeks ago. He taught us all the life lesson that you are never too old to make the most of your life by doing what you enjoy the most. Mel was had many close friends including those that started in childhood with fond memories of double dating their spouses and who continued to be a part of each other lives. He is survived by two sons and their partners, Marc Agdish and Nicole Montipagni of Newington, CT and Matthew and Ericka Agdish of West Bradford, PA; a sister and brother-in-law Fran and Mal Abrams of Long Island whom he loved very much; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Grover and Andy Fugate of North Kingston, RI; three grandchildren, David, Anderson and Molly and several nephews and nieces. Private funeral services will be held graveside Monday, August 3, 11:00 AM at Temple Sinai in Newington, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Temple Sinai
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved