Melvin L. Burbank, 95, of East Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Holyoke, MA on April 19, 1925, he was the son of the late Edward and Catherine (Gilligan) Burbank and was raised in Hartford, CT. He was a loving husband to Marie R. (Meaunier) for sixty-four years who predeceased him on March 8, 2008. Melvin was employed at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for forty-two years where he was a leadman for quality control. He was a Navy Veteran of World War II serving in both the European and South Pacific Theatres. He earned several campaign ribbons. He was also a member of the American Legion and an ardent lover of golf and bowling. He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Burbank and a daughter, Beverly Campbell. He is survived by a son, Kenneth Burbank of East Hartford, a daughter, Donna Ryan of Allegany, NY, a daughter-in-law, Lillian Burbank of Enfield, two sisters, Ruth Spada of Wethersfield, Doris Brutz of Chicago, IL four grandchildren, Craig Ryan, Bethany Riggins, Jillian Sottile, Christopher Campbell and his former wife, Caitlin Campbell, and three great-grandchildren, Connor, Isabella and Ryan. Funeral services will be announced at a later date due to the present pandemic. For online condolences please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.