Melvin L. Burbank
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin L. Burbank, 95, of East Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Holyoke, MA on April 19, 1925, he was the son of the late Edward and Catherine (Gilligan) Burbank and was raised in Hartford, CT. He was a loving husband to Marie R. (Meaunier) for sixty-four years who predeceased him on March 8, 2008. Melvin was employed at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for forty-two years where he was a leadman for quality control. He was a Navy Veteran of World War II serving in both the European and South Pacific Theatres. He earned several campaign ribbons. He was also a member of the American Legion and an ardent lover of golf and bowling. He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Burbank and a daughter, Beverly Campbell. He is survived by a son, Kenneth Burbank of East Hartford, a daughter, Donna Ryan of Allegany, NY, a daughter-in-law, Lillian Burbank of Enfield, two sisters, Ruth Spada of Wethersfield, Doris Brutz of Chicago, IL four grandchildren, Craig Ryan, Bethany Riggins, Jillian Sottile, Christopher Campbell and his former wife, Caitlin Campbell, and three great-grandchildren, Connor, Isabella and Ryan. Funeral services will be announced at a later date due to the present pandemic. For online condolences please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved