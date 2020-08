Passed peacefully on April 6, 2020 surrounded by family. A loving husband to Diane Moreau of 62 years and the father of Melvin Moreau Jr. of Coventry and Allen Moreau of Columbia. Melvin was born in Ashland, Maine and has resided in East Hartford for the past 60 years. A graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday August 26th at the Silver Lane Cemetery in East Hartford at 2pm.



