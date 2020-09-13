Melvin "Mel" Boughton, 63 of Jewett City, CT entered into eternal peace on August 23, 2020 at home. Mel was born June 8, 1957, in Hartford son of Catherine (Mascaro) Boughton who resides in Wethersfield, CT and the late Melvin Douglas Boughton. He was raised in Windsor, graduated class of 1975 soon after he enlisted in the Air Force. He moved to Texas to be close to America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys! Mel's career has been in construction mainly doing electrical work. He moved back to CT in 2009. He was very charismatic; his presence was known as soon as he walked into a room. He was very protective of the people he most cared about and would help anyone in need. He was an exceptional chess player, loved football and enjoyed to cook which he found therapeutic. He cherished spending 2019 Christmas in Dallas, TX. Mel is survived by his children, son Melvin R. Boughton Jr. his wife Celia and their daughter Allyssa of Dallas, TX; daughter Gina B. Boughton her daughter, Kailani of El Paso, TX; his son Jonathan L. Boughton his daughter Kaylynn of Texas. A former spouse Ana M. Ramirez of El Paso, TX who helped enforce his faith with encouragement; a sister Gina L. Boughton; her partner Michael Airoldi of Tolland, CT There are no calling hours, services were private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store