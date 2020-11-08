Mentris Y. (Lee) Vick, 100, of East Windsor, beloved wife for 58 years of the late Joseph W. Vick, Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Henry and Pearl (Richardson) Lee, Mentris was raised in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School. She then proudly started her most important and rewarding career of raising her family. Later, she also enjoyed a position in the Distribution Center at Casual Corner. Mentris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a kind, loving, and giving woman whose family meant the world to her. She was also a very outspoken, opinionated, and clear thinking woman who was a true pioneer of her time, as she experienced many dramatic changes in the world over the last 100 years and always continued to have a positive attitude. Mentris always gave every experience she had a positive spin and passed that legacy on to her children. She taught them to always be kind, giving, and non-judgemental; to voice their opinion, live their best life and, most importantly, follow their dreams. There was no such thing as "I can't do it," and she encouraged them to be better and to make a difference in their lives and in the lives of others. Mentris was a God-fearing woman who loved and trusted in the Lord. She brought her children to church every week to give them the religious foundation they needed to make their own spiritual decisions. She was a faithful member of Faith Congregation Church in Hartford and a member of the Usher Board and a President of the Women's Club. Mentris would help anyone in need and her door was always open. She was also a Foster Mother, had an amazing and kind heart, and treated everyone as if they were her own children. Mentris loved poetry and was a gifted writer as well. She loved to sew and always made clothing and many costumes for her family. She was also an amazing baker and always made her pies, cakes, and chocolate chip cookies from scratch. She was a firm believer in "working smarter, not harder," so over the years as commercial baking products became available, she decided to use them, but always "doctored them up." She made everything with love. Mentris is survived by her children, Gary T. Vick and his wife Sandra of East Granby, Kenneth R. Vick of New York, NY, and Audrey J. Vick Dankwa of Windsor Locks; her grandchildren, Delores Waynette Norfleat and her husband Mario of Covington, GA, Corey Vick and his wife Keisha of Worcester, MA, Loren Andreotta of Windsor Locks, Kwame Dankwa of Portland, ME, Jamieson Vick of East Granby, Makenzie Vick of East Granby, Jayson Vick and his wife Alyse of Whitesboro, NY, Jalaika Shaw and her husband Erin Shaw of Minneapolis, MN; her granddaughter-in-law, Brenda Vick of Windsor, NC; several great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Joseph William Vick, Jr.; her daughter, Joanne Andreotta; her step-daughter, Dorothy Anderson; her brothers, Herschel Lee and Audrey Lee; and her sisters, Maxine Hall and Rosalyn Scruse . Her service will be private. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com