On Monday, April 13, 2020, Mercedes E. (Perez) Zvonarek, 95, was called to her eternal rest at home surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Mompos, Colombia on September 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Raphael Perez and Ana (Carvajalino). Prior to retirement, she was employed with Allstate Insurance as a customer service manager, giving many years of dedicated service. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Milan Zvonarek in 1997. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her sons, Karlo Zvonarek and his wife Janet, Milan Zvonarek, all of Newington, and her grandchildren Kevin, Kerry, & Kristijan. All services will be private and are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with her family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020