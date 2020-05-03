Mercy P. Osés was born in 1935 on the summer solstice, the day of the year which holds the most light, in Matanzas, Cuba. She was taken by the Coronavirus on April 29, 2020, and our world will never be as warm nor as bright again. Beloved daughter to Horacio and Maria Felicia Ponce, and cherished sister to the late Gilberto Ponce, she came to this country as a result of the Cuban Revolution. In 1966, she married Rafael Angel Osés (who predeceased her in 1990) and together they started a family in Hartford. Mercy was vivacious, magnetic, joyful, indomitable, loving and kind, and gave herself to her family. She was a devoted and wonderful mother to her son and daughter, Rafael Osés and Gloria Torres, a nurturing mother-in-law to Andy Torres, and a proud, tender and adoring grandmother to her grandsons Lucas and Ethan Torres, who christened her "Ta" (short for "Abuelita"). Though Alzheimer's disease would eventually render her speechless, she spoke with her smile, and this powerful, innocent eloquence was shared with love and generosity with everyone she saw. People would seek her out, just to receive one of Mercy's smiles, because they knew her only motive and message was pure, unconditional love. Mercy's family would like to thank Megyn Craine, Linda Papertsian, Maria Hitchcock-Salgado at Day-Break Adult Day Services, Doctors Paul Dolinsky and Audrey Garrett, Karen Dworsky, and the past and present residents, families and staff of Glastonbury Healthcare Center, Athena Hospice and Newington Memorial Funeral Home for all of their compassionate care and support. You all played an important role in easing her gently through the last phase of this life, and in delivering her with love and dignity into the next life. Private graveside services were held on Friday, May 1, 2020 in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please read the poem "in time's a noble mercy of proportion" by e.e. cummings, and love one another in Mercy's memory. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.