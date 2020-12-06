Reverend Merland "Robert" McKnight transitioned to be with the Lord on November 26, 2020, at Bristol Hospital in Bristol Connecticut. He was born in Louisburg, NC, on April 12, 1935, to the late Thomas and Marie McKnight. He was reared and attended public schools in Louisburg, NC and Perth Amboy, NJ. Upon graduating from high school, he faithfully served his country for two years in the U. S. Army and was awarded an Honorable Discharge. In 2014, he retired as Pastor of Old Ship of Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Hartford, CT. He formerly pastored Bethlehem Baptist in Holyoke, MA. Prior to moving to New England in 1982, from Swedesboro, NJ, he pastored churches in Philadelphia and Chester, PA. He leaves to mourn his wife, Sharon Heard-McKnight; four children, Melvin, Warren and Wayne McKnight and Wendy Allen Hilliard; five siblings, Thomas (Vernay), James, Donald and Clarence (Sandra) and Shelia McKnight; one aunt, Annie Lassiter; seven grandchildren , nine great-grand children,, two god-daughters and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a member of the First Cathedral, 1151 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. A viewing will be held there on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest at State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT, Thursday, December 10th at 12:00 Noon. Services are entrusted to Carmon Community Funeral Homes, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT. To leave condolences or to attend the funeral remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com