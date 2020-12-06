1/1
Reverend Dr. Merland "Robert" McKnight
1935 - 2020
Reverend Merland "Robert" McKnight transitioned to be with the Lord on November 26, 2020, at Bristol Hospital in Bristol Connecticut. He was born in Louisburg, NC, on April 12, 1935, to the late Thomas and Marie McKnight. He was reared and attended public schools in Louisburg, NC and Perth Amboy, NJ. Upon graduating from high school, he faithfully served his country for two years in the U. S. Army and was awarded an Honorable Discharge. In 2014, he retired as Pastor of Old Ship of Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Hartford, CT. He formerly pastored Bethlehem Baptist in Holyoke, MA. Prior to moving to New England in 1982, from Swedesboro, NJ, he pastored churches in Philadelphia and Chester, PA. He leaves to mourn his wife, Sharon Heard-McKnight; four children, Melvin, Warren and Wayne McKnight and Wendy Allen Hilliard; five siblings, Thomas (Vernay), James, Donald and Clarence (Sandra) and Shelia McKnight; one aunt, Annie Lassiter; seven grandchildren , nine great-grand children,, two god-daughters and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a member of the First Cathedral, 1151 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. A viewing will be held there on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest at State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT, Thursday, December 10th at 12:00 Noon. Services are entrusted to Carmon Community Funeral Homes, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT. To leave condolences or to attend the funeral remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Viewing
10:00 AM
First Cathedral
DEC
9
Service
11:00 AM
First Cathedral
DEC
10
Burial
12:00 PM
State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
December 6, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the McKnight family. Praying to the God of all comfort, comfort you at this time.
Minister Natalie Holden
The First Cathedral
Natalie Holden
