Merlejean L. "MJ" (Lavery) Terry, 76, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. MJ was born in Hartford on June 16, 1942 to the late Raymond V. and Leona (Keevers) Lavery. MJ grew up in Manchester and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1960. She attended Eastern Connecticut State University for her undergraduate studies. She completed her graduate work at UMass Amherst and upon graduating was employed as a math curriculum developer for over 30 years with the Hartford school system. In addition, she worked as a co-director for PIMMS at Wesleyan University, was an adjunct professor at both Central Connecticut State University and the University of Hartford, and she directed the United Women for Connecticut program. Her work history was not just limited or related to math, as she was a Notary Public for 30 years and she was a realtor. Traveling was one of MJ's great passions, and she visited all 50 states, Peru, the Panama Canal, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Greece, the Baltic States, Russia and China. Any spare time she had was always spent working on needlepoint and knitting. MJ is survived by her brother; Bruce Lavery of Manchester, her nephew; Matthew Lavery of Hackettstown, NJ and her niece; Heather Hayes and her husband Kevin and their children Keagan and Logan of Baldwinsville, NY. In addition to her parents, MJ was predeceased by her sister-in-law Johan Lavery. A time of visitation for family and friends to gather will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester with a prayer service to begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of her family. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019