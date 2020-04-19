|
Merlyn Rubio Jones, 58, of Manchester, CT, the beloved wife of Kenneth Jones for 28 years, lost her four year battle with stage four lung cancer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home on April 15, 2020. Born in Looc Dumaguette City Negro Oriental, Philippines on December 23, 1961, she was the beloved daughter of Sevilla and Nasario Rubio. She will always be honored for her devoted commitment to work but mostly remembered for her love of dancing, smiling and laughter. Merlyn will be deeply missed by her children Kaylyn and Markin Jones and his admirer Jasmine Jemison; and three grandchildren; Joel and Leilani Jones and Matthew Correa. Her brother Edgar Rubio and his beloved wife Violeta and his children; Mairebell, Jesnarh, Jonathan, John, and Justin. Mother in law, Mary Knox and her husband Benjamin. Sister in law, Marie Milavsky and her husband John; and her children; Kaylie and Kody. Silvia Delamar and her husband Richard; her two children; Jordan and Mia. Brother in law, Leon Jones and his wife Maria; and daughter Emma. Cousins; Judith barandino and her husband Melchor; and her children; Grace and James and his wife Ruth; and child Zeph. Maria Amparo Somoza and Joanna Somoza. Merlyns aunt, Velinda Meier and her daughter Sheila Cronacher. Childhood best friend, Bernardita Marcano and her admirer Mark Rose; and children; Elna and Queronia Marcano, Judah and Leah Parkyn; and grandchildren; Mahki and Quincy Henderson, Jdore Dillon White, and Noir Banks; and grandparents; Natividad and Frank Estrosos; and their children; Reynaldo, Francisco, Pepito, Salvador, Armando, Joselyn, Solemar. Lezabella Quijano and her sister Helen Quijano. Mary fowler and her husband Scott; and children; Tanya, John, and Alyssa. Also leaving her children's Godparents; Nilda And Ishmael Borolin; and their son Ishmael jr. A private graveside serves will be held at St. James Cemetery. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020