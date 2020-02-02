Home

Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Merna F. Levine

Merna F. Levine Obituary
Merna F. (Joseph) Levine, 91 years of age, of West Hartford, died Friday, January 31, 2020. She was the widow of Donald F Levine. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ann (Katz) Joseph. She leaves her brother, Stuart Joseph of Florida. She was predeceased by a daughter Amy Iris Levine. Funeral services will be private with interment in Beth David Synagogue Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
