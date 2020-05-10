Merrill E. "Ed" Carpenter Sr., 87, of Avon, passed away peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020. Born October 23, 1932 in Hartford, he was the son of the late Ralph E. and Myra (Lord) Carpenter. Ed was a noted carpenter, craftsman and builder in the Farmington Valley area having been associated with F W Johnson & Son Builders later owning that company. He was a longtime active member of St. James Parish in Farmington where he did a considerable amount of reconstruction work at the church. Ed was a United States Army veteran. Ed was a very active member of the Unionville Lion's Club. Ed was predeceased by his wife Mary (Starr) Carpenter of 30 years. He is survived by his children, Merrill E. "Bud" Carpenter Jr. and his wife Margaret of Avon, Marilynn L. Rokes and her husband Ronald of Framingham, MA, Peter J. Carpenter and his wife Kaari of Manassas, VA. He was a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. Ed is also survived by Mary's three children. Graveside services were held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. James Parish, 3 Mountain Road, Farmington, CT 06032. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.