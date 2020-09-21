1/1
Merrill E. Ganson
Merrill (Mel) E. Ganson, 88, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Windsor, CT and Bloomfield, CT passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY he was the son of the late Samuel and Lillian (Rosenberg) Ganson. Mel had two careers; his first dedicated to the automotive industry and then moved to financial advisory services. He was an army veteran of the Korean War and long-time active and devoted member of the Knights of Pythias. He enjoyed UConn sports, the Yankees, the Giants and was an avid golfer. He cherished the memory of his predeceased wife Barbara and daughter Tracy. He loved his immediate and extended family and long-standing friendships. He is survived by his son, Scott Ganson and his wife Wendy of West Palm Beach, FL; his daughter, Lisa Rogers and her husband Cliff of Old Westbury, NY; his brother, Irwin Ganson and his wife Catherine of New London, CT; six grandchildren, Jaime, Kyle, Michael, Daniel, Zachary, Sarah and two great grandchildren Ethan and Oliver. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the John Hay Benevolent Memorial Park, Garden Street, Hartford with Rabbi Philip Lazowski officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, NYC Chapter. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions or to sign the guest book for Merrill, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funeral.cfm

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral service
John Hay Benevolent Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein Mortuary
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
