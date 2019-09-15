Hartford Courant Obituaries
Merrill Landis Kratz


1945 - 2019
Merrill Landis Kratz Obituary
Merrill Landis Kratz, 74, of Bonita Springs, FL and formerly of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Frances Kratz, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at CT Hospice in Branford. He was born on September 6, 1945, in Norristown, PA; son of the late Frank and Mabel (Landis) Kratz. Merrill was a graduate of Souderton High School Class of 1963. After high school he pursued his education at Penn State University and received his Masters Degree from RPI. He was employed for Pratt & Whitney as an Aeronautical Engineer for 37 years. Once he retired he was able to enjoy many years traveling both the United States and abroad. Merrill was an avid golfer; he respected the game and loved it to no end. He was a member of the Hunters Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bonita Springs, FL where he played many rounds with his golf buddies. He was also known for his handyman skills, woodworking, and remodeling. Merrill was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by two children, Gregory B. Kratz and his wife Catherine of South Windsor and Merrily Rusczyk and her husband John of Jupiter, FL; five grandchildren, Megan and Gregory Kratz, Jr., Jonathan Thomas, Caroline, and Dylan Rusczyk; a brother Royden Kratz and his wife Phyllis; a sister-in-law, Annette Lukasik; and two nieces, Michelle Guistwite and Christine Lukasik, and a nephew, Georgie Lukasik. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Merrill's memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, NPCF, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expression of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
