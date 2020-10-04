Merritt Newton Baldwin died in his Glastonbury, CT home on September 28, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born on August 15, 1928 in Wethersfield, CT to Myron Lewis Baldwin, Sr. and Marion Griswold Baldwin. Merritt's wife of 62 years, Beverly Fox Baldwin, pre-deceased him on December 21, 2018. He is survived by his three children: daughter April Baldwin Foley and husband Jack Foley of North Andover, MA, son Steven Baldwin and wife Sandra Baldwin of Wethersfield, CT, son John Baldwin and wife Michele Baldwin of Glastonbury, CT, brother Howard Baldwin and wife Gayle Baldwin of Wethersfield, CT, as well as eight grandchildren: John Foley, Colin Foley, Jacqueline Foley, Benjamin Baldwin, Emily Baldwin, Samuel Baldwin, Christina Baldwin, and Lucas Baldwin. His brother Myron Baldwin and sister Dorothy Church pre-deceased him. After Wethersfield High School, Merritt starred in soccer and baseball at the University of Connecticut, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. "Mike" as he was known, was named a Soccer All-American in 1948 when he led the undefeated Huskies to a National Championship, leading his team in scoring and averaging one goal per game. Mike was named a Soccer All-American again in 1949 and is in the UConn Athletics Hall of Fame. He is also a UConn All-Time Letter-winner in baseball from 1949 and 1950. After a season of semi-pro baseball in Vermont, he received an offer from the Brooklyn Dodgers to play for their minor league team, but chose to begin his business life. Mike served in the Air Force in 1951 and 1952. He had already launched Merritt Baldwin Construction Company prior to his time in the service, and he returned to his business and ran it into the early 1990s – as a very successful developer building homes, condominiums, apartments and office buildings throughout the Greater Hartford area. He then passed on his "Baldwin Built" legacy and expertise to his sons to help them establish Baldwin Builders, and worked alongside them into his late 80's. His great joy was to see his family enjoy his two Cape Cod cottages for the past 60 years that he built in Wethersfield and drove on a borrowed concrete truck in pieces to be placed and finished in Eastham! Merritt was a longtime and very active member of First Church of Christ in Wethersfield. Throughout his life he was civic and community minded, and led by example with his principled approach to life, and was a powerful example of living his faith. A service highlight was Merritt's partnership with Beverly in helping to launch Habitat for Humanity in Hartford. Bev and Mike also volunteered for Habitat projects around the country and in Mexico, at times working alongside President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Other volunteer passions were delivering Meals on Wheels, donating and building 4-H cabins, as well as driving for Friends in Senior Housing (FISH). Mike was an incredibly loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and will be deeply missed. He was a selfless, modest and generous guy who loved to meet and talk to people and help them in any way he could. His joyful, glass-half-full nature was contagious. He was a diehard Red Sox, Whalers, and UConn basketball fan, and was thrilled to finally get to see the Red Sox win a World Series. Mike's love of and ability to tell jokes was legendary, and was often enhanced by his own uncontainable burst of laughter as he reached the punchline. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 18th at 12:00 p.m. in the Village Cemetery (Pratt Section), 250 Main Street, Wethersfield. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Church of Christ, 250 Main Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109 or to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org/support
