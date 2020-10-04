I have wonderful childhood memories of Mr Baldwin building the backyard ice rink on Morrison Ave. So many neighborhood Kids came and skated there. He also built a full size kick board so we could practice our soccer skills. He took Johnny and I to my my first Hartford Knights football game during a snow storm in his Delta 88. I remember the smell of cigars and roasted peanuts. He was always a very generous man always helping others. We will miss you Mr B!

Ron

Friend