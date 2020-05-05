Merry Ann Rucci, beloved wife of Gerald F. Rucci for 51 years, died on her 75th birthday of complications from pancreatic cancer. She died at home surrounded by her loving family. Merry Ann was born in Boston, MA on May 2, 1945 to Richard O. and Ann Haley Howes. She was the youngest of six children in Longmeadow, MA until the age of 10 and then moved to West Hartford, her long time residence. Merry Ann graduated from Conard High School in West Hartford and went on to Green Mountain Jr. College in Vermont. She decided to enter the profession of teaching and completed her degree at Radford University in Virginia. From there she earned her Masters at Central Connecticut State College. She taught for several years at St. Thomas the Apostle School in West Hartford and then began teaching at the Dominic F. Burns School in Hartford from where she retired. Merry Ann's love of children and everything to do with children endeared her to many, many of her students who still kept in touch with her on Facebook. And, of course, her first love was her two children, Jessica and Jared. Always trying to open up every opportunity for them to enrich their lives and make them well rounded individuals. It did not stop there, three grandchildren later, she continued on with what she thought would enhance their lives and open up limitless possibilities to grow by. But there was always time for fun. Walks up to Heublein Tower, skiing, the beach, trips to Disney World were all part of a fun time with Grandma and Grandpa. When her husband, Jerry, said he wanted to retire and travel, Merry Ann decided it sounded like a good idea, and retired with him at the end of the school year. They spent many years and good times as a couple, and with friends, travelling to different countries, meeting new friends and welcoming every new adventure in a foreign country. In between, they made the rounds of the United States and Canada, again as a couple and some trips with good friends. Nothing slowed Merry Ann down; not even the endless trips to monitor and keep pancreatic cancer in check. Days and weeks were spent undergoing medical attention. But when the opportunity came along to take a trip or interact with the grandchildren, she was up for it. For many years, they were parishioners of the Church of Saint Helena in West Hartford where they both were active in clubs and social and religious programs. Following the combining of parishes by the Archdiocese, they became members of the Church of St. Peter Claver in West Hartford along with many of their St. Helena friends. Merry Ann is survived by her husband Jerry, their daughter Jessica and granddaughter Abigail Koch of West Hartford and their son Jared, wife Stephanie and grandsons Andrew and Gavin Rucci of Hoboken, NJ. She is also survived by her brother Paul and Marilyn Howes of California, sister Beth and Michael Donnelly of New Jersey, sister-in-law Roxanna Howes of Wilton, sister-in-law and husband Karen and Thomas Corso of Avon and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers and a sister, Richard S. Howes, Thomas P. Howes, and Nancy H. Gormley. To honor Merry Ann, donations may be made in her memory to MSKCC (Sloan Kettering), Pancreatic Cancer Research, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-9901. A private burial will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. A celebration of Merry Ann's life with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be made at SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.