Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Beth Jacob Society Cemetery
Hurlbut Street
West Hartford, CT
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:45 PM
at the home of his daughter, Debbie O'Connell
73 Vardon Road
West Hartford, CT
Shiva
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
at the home of his daughter, Debbie O'Connell
73 Vardon Road
West Hartford, CT
Shiva
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the home of his daughter, Debbie O'Connell
73 Vardon Road
West Hartford, CT
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:45 PM
at the home of his daughter, Debbie O'Connell
73 Vardon Road
West Hartford, CT
Shiva
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the home of his daughter, Debbie O'Connell
73 Vardon Road
West Hartford, CT
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:45 PM
at the home of his daughter, Debbie O'Connell
73 Vardon Road
West Hartford, CT
Meyer Ginsberg Obituary
Meyer (Mike) Ginsberg,91 years of age, of Lake Worth, FL, formerly of West Hartford, CT died Wednesday, (July 17th, 2019) surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of the late Ruth (Greeson) Ginsberg. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Ida (Kostin) Ginsberg. He was a US Army Veteran of World War II. Mike graduated from Bryant University and became a successful businessman. He was a former member of Congregation Agudas Achim of West Hartford, and a member of Beth David Synagogue of West Hartford. Mike always lived life to its fullest. He was an avid sports fan, including many years of racquetball, traveling and treasured good meals with his loved ones at his favorite restaurants, but his biggest passion was time spent with his family. His big personality, generous heart and incessant love for his family and friends will be greatly missed. He leaves his daughters, Lori Ginsberg of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Allene Madnick and her husband Marc of Glastonbury, CT and Debbie O'Connell and her husband Kevin of West Hartford, CT; his sister, Florence Michaelson of West Hartford, CT; and six grandchildren, Shelby, Samantha, Lindsey (Pixie), Austin, Jake and Hannah, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held this Sunday, July 21st, at 10:00 AM, graveside at Beth Jacob Society Cemetery, Hurlbut Street, West Hartford, CT. Shiva will be observed at the home of his daughter, Debbie O'Connell, 73 Vardon Road, West Hartford, following the service and continuing on Monday and Tuesday from 3:00 pm through 9:00pm, with Minyan at 7:45pm each night. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , www.kidney.org. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Meyer, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019
