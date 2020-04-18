|
Michael A. Cellini, 78, of Windsor, beloved husband of Joan M. (Edgecomb) Cellini, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Windsor Health & Rehabilitation Center in Windsor. Michael was born in Hartford, CT, on November 23, 1941, son of the late Cesare and Fannie (Arcari) Cellini. He grew up in West Hartford and was a graduate of Hall High School. Michael serviced with the U.S. Army National Guard. He was married to the love of his life, Joan Edgecomb on May 21, 1966 and together they settled in Windsor. He worked as an electrician for Jacobs Manufacturing for many years, before his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, Spaghetti and Meatballs and going to the Casino. Along with his wife of over 53 years, Joan, he leaves his daughter, Susan M. Sniffin and her husband James of West Hartford; his son, Paul M. Cellini of Windsor; his grandchildren, Lindsey M. Sniffin of Westfield, MA, James D. Sniffin Jr., of West Hartford, and Chelsea J. Cellini of Windsor Locks; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services and burial with Military Honors at Riverside Cemetery in Windsor will be private. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Cat Connection or a . Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020