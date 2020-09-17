1/1
Michael A. Marks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" Anthony Marks, 60, of Weatogue, CT passed away September 5, 2020, after battling several health issues. Born in Hartford, CT, raised in Simsbury, CT, Michael attended Simsbury High School enlisting afterwards in the United States Marine Corp where he served honorably. Proud of his service, he always looked back on it with great pride and often spoke about his experiences. He was a free spirit who spent many hours in the library reading and outdoors enjoying nature. He was a gentle soul, well read, kind, and smart with a heart of gold. Michael will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to have met him. Michael was preceded in death by his step father, Frances Arthur Warren Jr. He is survived by his mother, Joan Warren of Peyton CO and five siblings, Lynda Saaso of Peyton, CO, Mary Dixon of Jupiter, FL, Kathy Ann Marks of Bronxville, NY, Donald Marks of New Marlborough, MA and Mark Warren of Jekyll Island, GA. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the State Veterans Cemetery located at 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hire Heroes USA or the Wounded Warriors Project.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
09:00 AM
State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved