Michael "Mike" Anthony Marks, 60, of Weatogue, CT passed away September 5, 2020, after battling several health issues. Born in Hartford, CT, raised in Simsbury, CT, Michael attended Simsbury High School enlisting afterwards in the United States Marine Corp where he served honorably. Proud of his service, he always looked back on it with great pride and often spoke about his experiences. He was a free spirit who spent many hours in the library reading and outdoors enjoying nature. He was a gentle soul, well read, kind, and smart with a heart of gold. Michael will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to have met him. Michael was preceded in death by his step father, Frances Arthur Warren Jr. He is survived by his mother, Joan Warren of Peyton CO and five siblings, Lynda Saaso of Peyton, CO, Mary Dixon of Jupiter, FL, Kathy Ann Marks of Bronxville, NY, Donald Marks of New Marlborough, MA and Mark Warren of Jekyll Island, GA. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the State Veterans Cemetery located at 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hire Heroes USA or the Wounded Warriors
Project.