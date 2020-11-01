1/1
Michael A. Morianos
Michael A. Morianos' life ended peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 51 after a short but tough fight with cancer. Throughout his life, Michael faced obstacles with passion and grit, and his determination did not waiver in the face of his diagnosis. Michael was born on May 6, 1969 to Gale and Tony Morianos and raised in Manchester, CT . He grew up with an adoration of sports, and played both baseball and soccer throughout school, a love that would be passed onto his children. Michael began his career in technology with Price Waterhouse. In 1996 he moved to Atlanta, to fully pursue his career and establish his corporate path. He was most proud of his tenure at Cox Automotive in his role as Infrastructure Architect, where he was well respected by his peers and colleagues. Michael is survived by his three beautiful children: Emerson (12 years old), Tatum (10 years old), and Beckett (10 years old). He devoted his life to their happiness and their pursuits. They were not only his entire world, they were the motivating force behind all that he accomplished. If you knew Michael, you knew he was consumed with providing the very best for his family. In addition to time spent with his children, Michael loved watching Atlanta United and the Red Sox, cookouts with friends, tubing, and road trips to the beach. In addition to his children, Michael is survived by his mother, Gale Morianos, his father, Tony Morianos (Diane), his sister Michelle Hespeler (Karl), his niece and nephew, Krista and Kyle, and his former wife, Karen Hatfield. In honor of Michael's love for his children, we ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the trust that will fund the education of his children by visiting: https://gf.me/u/y6v3i2. Sign online guest book at https://www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service is being held. The family plans to hold a larger service to include friends at a later date. Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 31, 2020
As you remember your love one,as God heals your broken hearts ( Psalm 147:3) may your cherished memories bring you peace,comfort and strength to endure.
D H
October 31, 2020
My love and prayers to Michael’s family and his beautiful children.
May you find comfort in knowing that many love you and care.
Sandra Maurer
Friend
October 31, 2020
I remember Michael as an adorable Little boy who loved to play sports. He was great little person that grew to be a respected member of society. quiet and loving. I know he loved his family dearly and was deeply loved and respected. The world has lost a wonderful man. I know he is at peace as he lived in peace
Geri Meegan
Friend
October 31, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
