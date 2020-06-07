Michael A. Robinson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Michael A. Robinson, 78, of Middlefield, CT, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on May 9, 1942, the son of the late Howard E. Sr., and Norma Hamilton Robinson, he graduated from Pittsfield High School. Michael was a Vietnam War Veteran. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1964, where he proudly served his country until 1966. Michael worked for the government. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering around the house, and was interested in all things electronic. Besides his beloved wife of 42 years, the former Jean Brown, whom he married on May 26, 1978, Michael is survived by his daughters, Njema K. Robinson and Indrani Robinson Peyton. He leaves behind his siblings, Howard Robinson, Jr. and his, wife Janette Robinson, and Judith Richardson, along with many dear nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his brother, David A. Robinson, who passed in 1972. Funeral Notice: There will be a private graveside service for the family of Mr. Michael A. Robinson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Awareness in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved