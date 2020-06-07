Mr. Michael A. Robinson, 78, of Middlefield, CT, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on May 9, 1942, the son of the late Howard E. Sr., and Norma Hamilton Robinson, he graduated from Pittsfield High School. Michael was a Vietnam War Veteran. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1964, where he proudly served his country until 1966. Michael worked for the government. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering around the house, and was interested in all things electronic. Besides his beloved wife of 42 years, the former Jean Brown, whom he married on May 26, 1978, Michael is survived by his daughters, Njema K. Robinson and Indrani Robinson Peyton. He leaves behind his siblings, Howard Robinson, Jr. and his, wife Janette Robinson, and Judith Richardson, along with many dear nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his brother, David A. Robinson, who passed in 1972. Funeral Notice: There will be a private graveside service for the family of Mr. Michael A. Robinson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Awareness in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.