1/1
Michael A. Rubano
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. Rubano of Estero, FL, formerly of Southington, CT passed away on July 16, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born January 27, 1938 and raised in New Haven, CT. He graduated from Hamden High and earned post-graduate degrees from Fairfield and Southern Connecticut State. He had two successful careers. He was an educator and administrator in Southington and Berlin, CT. After education he joined Prudential and then R.C. Knox in Hartford. He retired to Estero in 1995. He loved every minute of his life in the Sunshine State. Mike was an accomplished watercolor artist. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, UCONN Basketball and the Red Sox. He was an avid baseball and tennis player. Michael was pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Iolanda (Nardini) Rubano, and by the love of his life Terri Green. He leaves behind his son Charles and partner Marielle Baker of New Milford; a daughter Michele Mayo and son-in-law Stephen Mayo and his wonderful grandson Alexander Mayo of Derry, NH. He also leaves behind his brother Louis, sister-in-law Kathy and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved