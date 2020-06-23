Michael Angelo DeFurio, "Big Mike", 58, lifelong Wethersfield resident, devoted husband to Michelle (DePreaux) DeFurio, peacefully passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at the West Haven Veterans Healthcare Center. Mike was born November 2, 1961 in Hartford, one of four sons to Norma (Dube) DeFurio Torsza and the late Frank "Buck" DeFurio. He attended Wethersfield Schools graduating Wethersfield High School Class of 1981. He went on to serve our country in the United States Air Force, stationed in England. After his military service Mike enrolled in Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, where he earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Aeronautics. Prior to his retirement, he worked 20+ years at the MDC. Mike was an avid bass fisherman, always searching for the next big catch. He was also a dedicated weightlifter for over thirty years. He prided himself on total body health and wellness and loved sharing his passion with others. His smile was infectious and his kindness unending. In addition to his loving wife Michelle, Mike will be forever remembered by his two children, Michael B. DeFurio and Hunter J. DeFurio of Wethersfield; a brother Mark DeFurio and his wife Christina, of Colorado; his mother-in-law Joan dePreaux; his aunt Joyce DeFurio; cherished friend Linda Peterson; best friends Bill dePreaux (brother-in-law) and Joe & Karen DeFurio (cousin); brother-in-law Al dePreaux; many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Bruce and Frank DeFurio. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd. Wethersfield, Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4-6pm. At the family's direction and in order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, masks are required, six feet of social distancing along with having a maximum of 50 people in the funeral home at a time. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.