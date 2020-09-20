1/1
Michael Anthony BAGGIERO
Michael Anthony Baggiero, 68, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Carol (Buser) Baggiero, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 11, 2020. Michael was born in Hartford on July 27, 1952 and was the son of the late Thomas and Catherine (Meucci) Baggiero. Michael grew up in Hartford, eventually moving to Wethersfield. He worked for Oldham Studios of Wethersfield as a Graphic Artist. He obtained the rank of 3rd degree black belt in Karate and was the owner along with his father of the Tong Leong School of Karate in East Hartford. Michael also enjoyed woodworking and all types of music. In addition to Carol, his wife of 32 years, Michael is survived by a son Sabino Baggiero, his sisters, Joanne Costardo and her husband Michael and Marisa Baggiero and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Michael will be missed by all who knew him. He especially loved his two greyhounds Mollycay and Sara Elizabeth. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother Thomas Baggiero. Memorial donations can be made to WAG of Glastonbury, P.O. Box 1114, Glastonbury, CT 06033. Funeral services were held privately. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield assisted Michael's family with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
September 20, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
