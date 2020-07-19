Michael Anthony Cosenza, Jr., 77, passed July 12 in Joshua Tree, CA after a long heroic battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Fitchburg, MA in 1942 to Michael Anthony Cosenza and Dorothy Whitney, he grew up in Hartford where he was a regular on the basketball court. As comfortable on the dance-floor as he was on the court, he taught ballroom dancing at Arthur Murray Studio as a young man and competed in the Police Athletic League (PAL) Boxing League where his record was 16-0. A graduate of Weaver High School in 1960, he joined the Hartford Fire Department where he proudly served for 20 years at Engine Companies 6, 7 and 11. Relocating to Fontana, California and then the high desert, he worked for Morongo Unified School District as In-House Coordinator, Self-Discipline Room and was also a basketball coach for the junior high school. Former students often remarked about the positive influence he provided. With a quick wit and unique sense of humor, Michael was fond of sharing stories and could tell a joke like no other. He had a passion for everything sports-related, loved nature and taking daily walks most of his life. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He deeply loved and cherished his family and yet did so without having to say a word. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Geri also of Joshua Tree, son Donald and wife Betsy of Cheshire, daughter Kristine Werho and husband Terry of Atlanta, son Michael Anthony III and wife Lorna of Atlanta, and son Keith of Joshua Tree. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Olivia and Joseph, Michelle and Shawn, Melissa, and Kaity as well as 4 great grandchildren, Chanacy, Jacob, Elizabeth and Emily. He will be lovingly remembered as "Mickey" to his four siblings: Diane Romania of Quincy, MA, David Cosenza of Simsbury, Betty Mosley of North Stonington and Bill Cosenza of Oakdale. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090 or online at http://act.alz.org/goto/Cosenza
.