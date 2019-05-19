Michael T. Boyiatzis, 60, of Bristol, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, May 17, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer that he fought with much determination and optimism.Born in Upland, California on May 11, 1959, he was one of three children to Sophia (Tsiaparas) Boyiatzis of New Britain, and the late Nicholas Boyiatzis. He attended New Britain schools, and was a naturally talented musician from a young age, gifted at playing instruments of all types, including the guitar, organ and trumpet. He went on to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston and the Connecticut School of Broadcasting, and was an on-air DJ for a brief time. Michael's other passion was for cars. A longtime master mechanic for Papa's Dodge, he also spent many years involved with racing stock cars throughout New England with the well-known #74 car team. Remembered for his fun-loving personality, he created a wide circle of friends, band mates and fellow car enthusiasts over the years, and will be missed by each of them, as well as by his adored family who he leaves with many cherished memories.In addition to his mother, he leaves his sister, Evelyn Joseph and her husband, Gerald of Plainville; his daughter, Michelle of Florida; his nieces and nephews, Christopher Joseph, Cynthia Riccio and her husband, Anthony, Scott Almond and his wife, Amy and Stephanie Howard and her husband, Duane; along with many great-nieces and nephews and cousins, and his longtime companion, Patricia Leonard, with whom he shared many travels. In lieu of flowers, Michael may be remembered with contributions to the , 826 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.Funeral services in celebration of Michael's life will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, with the Reverend Constantine Makrinos, officiating. Committal services will follow at West Cemetery, Plainville. Family and friends may gather before the service, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019